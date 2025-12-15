Pakistan condemned, in the strongest possible terms, the heinous attack against UN peacekeepers in Kadugli, Sudan, which has resulted in the tragic deaths of six peacekeepers from Bangladesh serving with the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), and injuries to several others.

Pakistan expressed its deepest condolences to the Government and people of Bangladesh on the loss of these precious lives, and stands in solidarity with the bereaved families in this tragic hour.

“UN peacekeepers remain at the forefront of international efforts to prevent conflict, protect civilians, and support peace under the UN flag. We pay homage to the ultimate sacrifice made by these Blue Helmets in the line of duty for peace and stability in the region,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Pakistan called for a swift investigation to identify the perpetrators of this cowardly attack and to hold those responsible accountable.

“We will also continue to work closely with members of the UN Security Council and the international community to ensure the safety and security of all UN peacekeepers,” it said.