Pakistan

Pakistan condemns Israeli actions in Gaza, calls for implementation of ceasefire agreement

Published: October 22, 2025 | Updated 3 hours ago

Pakistan strongly condemns the recent attacks by the Israeli occupation forces in Gaza, which have resulted in the deaths of a large number of innocent civilians.

A statement issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson said that these measures are contrary to the spirit of the peace agreement reached in Sharm el-Sheikh in the presence of the leadership of the Muslim and Arab world, the United States, Europe and the United Nations.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson said that Pakistan calls on the international community to take immediate and effective measures to end these violations, ensure the full implementation of the ceasefire and ensure the safety of Palestinian civilians.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson said that Pakistan reiterates its unwavering support for the Palestinian people and calls for an immediate end to Israeli aggression, and reiterates its principled position that an independent, viable, contiguous and sovereign Palestinian state should be established on the pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

