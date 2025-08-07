The Ministry of Maritime Affairs has signed an investment agreement with Chinese firm Xinning Enterprise aimed at upgrading Gwadar Port and launching new industrial projects in the Gwadar Free Zone to elevate Pakistan’s maritime economy.

Letter of intent signed to expand Gwadar’s commercial reach

The agreement, formalised through a letter of intent, outlines collaboration on expanding existing port infrastructure, establishing new industries, and boosting trade capacity at Gwadar — a port considered central to Pakistan’s connectivity under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

According to officials, the partnership will focus on turning Gwadar into a regional transshipment centre, positioning it as a key logistics and shipping hub in the region.

‘Gwadar to be global maritime gateway’

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry hailed the agreement as a “milestone” for Pakistan’s port development strategy.

“We are committed to making Gwadar a global maritime gateway,” he stated, adding that such international partnerships will drive the growth of Pakistan’s blue economy.

He emphasised that the deal with Xinning Enterprise will not only increase the port’s commercial handling capacity but also create new investment and employment opportunities in the region.

Industrial development in free zone

The agreement also includes a framework to develop new industries within the Gwadar Free Zone, expected to stimulate local manufacturing, processing, and export activities. This initiative is seen as crucial to transforming Gwadar into a self-sustaining economic zone.