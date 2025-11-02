Lahore: Former Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Sirajul Haq has said that Pakistan can be fine if the PPP, PML-N and PTI are abolished. At present, all three parties are in power but have given the nation nothing but corruption and slogans.

Addressing the Azm-e-No Youth Convention in Lahore, Sirajul Haq said that we want a revolution in this country. The revolution is obedience to Allah so that we can run the country by obeying Allah instead of the people.

He said that we want freedom from every oppressor, thief and robber, we want to keep the establishment subordinate to the constitution, we want to see Kashmir free and release Dr. Aafia Siddiqui. When the PPP, PML-N and PTI are abolished in Pakistan, then this can happen.

Sirajul Haq said that PTI has been in power in Punjab and PP in Sindh for a long time. At present, all three parties are in power. These three parties have brought the country to this path. When an Islamic government comes to power in this country, no one will sleep hungry.