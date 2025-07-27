The government on Sunday said the Pakistani pilgrims would be barred from travelling by road to Iran and Iraq for the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the decision was taken by keeping in account public and national security.

Naqvi said on X post: “After extensive consultations with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, [the] Balochistan Government, and security agencies, it has been decided that zaireen (pilgrims) will not be allowed to travel to Iraq and Iran by road for Arbaeen this year.”

Calling the decision difficult but required, the interior minister said the pilgrims would be able to travel by air.

Naqvi stressed that PM Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to “arrange maximum flights to facilitate their pilgrimage in the coming days”.

Naqvi’s statement came after he met with PM Shehbaz earlier today to brief him on the new policy for pilgrims.

The premier also directed Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif to arrange “special flights for the pilgrims, APP stated, citing a press release from the PM Office.

Iraq’s Karbala, where Imam Hussein and his brother Abbas are buried in two enormous mausoleums facing each other, is the centre of the Shia world during this time. More than 21 million devotees took part in the pilgrimage last year.

Pakistan is set to introduce a new travel management system from Jan 1, 2026, under which pilgrims will only be allowed to undertake the journey under registered organisers.