By Diplomatic Correspondent

Islamabad – In a significant step toward enhancing regional economic integration, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan held a meeting with High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, Md. Iqbal Hussain Khan, to explore new avenues of bilateral cooperation in trade, energy, logistics, and industrial development.

During the meeting, High Commissioner Khan shared key insights from his recent visits to Pakistan’s major industrial zones, where he observed strong interest and engagement from local chambers of commerce and industry.

A central focus of the discussions was Bangladesh’s increasing industrial demand—particularly for Pakistani coal and limestone, essential for Bangladesh’s power generation and soda ash production sectors.

The two sides also explored prospects for expanding agricultural trade, including Pakistan’s potential import of pineapples from Bangladesh and exports of mangoes to the Bangladeshi market, pending finalization of technical and phytosanitary protocols.

Opportunities in textiles, Halal-certified meat products, and mineral exports, especially high-grade limestone from Sindh, were also discussed. Both parties acknowledged existing logistical challenges and agreed on the need to simplify business visa procedures and improve connectivity to facilitate smoother trade flows.

Minister Jam Kamal highlighted the broader strategic value of stronger ties, stating:

“Through focused collaboration in energy, logistics, and food security, Pakistan and Bangladesh can develop a transformative economic partnership that benefits our entire region.”

The meeting concluded with mutual commitments to establish sector-specific business linkages, streamline trade mechanisms, and enhance cooperation across priority areas in the coming months.