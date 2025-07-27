Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said the current government has successfully steered the country away from bankruptcy, claiming that if the previous PTI administration had continued for six more months, Pakistan would have defaulted.

Speaking to members of the Pakistani community in New York, Dar said the country’s economy has stabilised and now the government wanted to see Pakistan join the G20 nations.

Dar described overseas Pakistanis as the country’s greatest asset, highlighting significant economic improvements achieved within three years.

He noted that GDP growth and key economic indicators have improved, with global financial institutions recognizing these advancements. Inflation, he added, has been reduced considerably, and foreign reserves are on the rise.

Reflecting on political decisions, Dar said the vote of no confidence was difficult but necessary to save the country from default.

On the diplomatic front, he praised Pakistan’s active role, citing efforts to strengthen regional connectivity and build stronger ties, including a productive meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to eliminating terrorism, sharing that during a visit to Afghanistan, Pakistan urged Afghan authorities not to allow their soil to be used against Pakistan. “We want Afghanistan’s prosperity and stability,” Dar said.

Touching on global issues, Dar stressed Pakistan’s dedication to peaceful coexistence, respect for sovereignty, and its clear stance on the Palestine issue, advocating a two‑state solution.

He also spoke about Aafia Siddiqui, calling her “the daughter of Pakistan” and reiterating that every effort, including a request to former US President Joe Biden, had been made for her release.

Regarding security matters, Dar highlighted Pakistan’s response to Indian aggression, including the downing of Rafale jets, closing airspace after the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, and exposing India’s propaganda internationally.

He praised the success of Operation Bunyan Mursoos under the military expertise of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, adding that Pakistan fought bravely and achieved victory.