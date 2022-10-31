LAHORE: Despite the fact that the number of verified positive cases has risen to 1,574,067, Pakistan has not reported any deaths caused by new coronavirus in the past 24 hours. On Monday, there were 30,626 fatalities nationwide.

According to the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) most recent statistics, at least 38 people nationwide tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous day.

38 people tested positive for the disease out of the 5,473 tests that Pakistan conducted in the last 24 hours. A 0.69 percent COVID Positivity Ratio was noted.