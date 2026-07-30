Islamabad: An important agreement has been reached between Pakistan and Bangladesh regarding the export of vehicles, Pakistan has set a target of exporting 5,000 vehicles to Bangladesh by 2029.

This was said by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar while talking to the media. He said that the agreement signed between Pakistan and Bangladesh is a major breakthrough for Pakistan’s auto industry and for the first time, vehicles manufactured in the country will be exported on such a large scale.

He said that the government is working on the vision of making Pakistan a manufacturing hub of the world, while investment from Chinese investors is playing an important role in this journey.

Haroon Akhtar said that more than 150 MoUs have been signed for the production of batteries in Pakistan, 95 percent of the mobile phones used in the country are being manufactured locally and now solar panels will also be manufactured in Pakistan, which will reduce imports.

He added that the government has so far issued 86 licenses for the production of two-wheeled electric motorcycles.

MD Rincon Auto, Romo Rauf Chaudhry said that vehicles will be exported to Bangladesh in collaboration with Pakistan, while there is also significant demand for electric motorcycles in Bangladesh. SouthAsians & Diaspora

On this occasion, MG Pakistan CEO Jian Qiang Sao said that the auto industry should get adequate protection in every country.