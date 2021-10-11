ISLAMABAD: As all the indicators were showing a downward trend in the coronavirus cases, there was a little uptick again in the new coronavirus cases in Pakistan as the country reported above 1000 new coronavirus cases again after three days with a positivity ratio of 2.31 percent.

Pakistan reported 28 more coronavirus deaths and 1,004 new cases that emerged during the last 24 hours, showed the data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday morning.

According to the statistics released by NCOC, after the addition of 28 new deaths, the toll has now surged to 28,134, which represents a ratio of 2.2 percent.

The positivity ratio of the coronavirus cases in Pakistan has reached 2.31 percent, as 1,004 new coronavirus cases emerged in the last 24 hours after conducting 43,389 tests. It takes the total cases tally to 1,258,959.

The number of active cases in the country is 42,263 with 2,473 patients in critical condition.

There were 1,254 more recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours as the number of total recovered cases reached 1,188,562 with a 94.4% recovery rate.

Punjab

Punjab, the most populous province of the country, has reported 315 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 436,197 with 13,613 active cases. In Punjab, 5 more patients died of coronavirus as the death toll reached 12,785. With 656 new recoveries, 409,799 patients have recovered from the virus in Punjab so far.

Sindh

Sindh has recorded 393 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally to 462,859 with 22,305 active cases. With 13 new deaths related to the deadly disease, the death toll in Sindh reached 7,497. With 273 new recoveries, 433,057 patients have recovered from the virus in the province so far.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded 239 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 175,974 with 3,724 active cases. The province reported 9 new virus-related deaths as the death toll reached 5,645. With 174 new recoveries, 166,605 patients have recovered from the virus in the province so far.

Balochistan

Balochistan has recorded another 4 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 33,076 with 177 active cases. The province reported no new death as the death toll remains at 350. With 15 new recoveries, 32,549 patients have recovered from the virus in the province so far.

Islamabad

Islamabad has recorded 40 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 106,153 with 2,011 active cases. With 1 new death reported in the Federal Capital, the death toll reached 932. With 105 new recoveries, the number of recovered patients is 103,210 in the federal capital so far.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir

Azad Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 11 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 34,350 with 311 active cases. With no new death reported, the death toll remains at 739. There were 24 new recoveries in the AJK as 33,300 patients have recovered so far from the virus.

Gilgit-Baltistan

Gilgit-Baltistan recorded 2 new cases during the last 24 hours, as the tally reached 10,350 with 122 active cases. With no new death reported in the province the death toll remains at 186. There were 7 new recoveries as the number of patients recovered from the deadly disease reached 10,042.