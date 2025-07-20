Pakistan has extended for the third time its airspace ban on Indian aircraft until August 24, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said late Friday, amid continued tensions between the two countries.

The restriction was first imposed on Apr 24 as part of a series of tit-for-tat measures announced by both India and Pakistan, days after an attack in India-occupied Kashmir.

India blamed Pakistan for the assault that killed 26 tourists, Islamabad denied the allegation and called for a credible international probe into the incident. Both countries later engaged in a four-day military conflict in May.

“All aircraft operated by Indian airlines will not be able to use Pakistani airspace,” the PAA said in a statement. “The ban will remain in effect until 4:59am on August 24, Pakistan time.”

The authority said Indian-owned or -leased military and civil aircraft will also not be allowed into Pakistani airspace.

Pakistan previously extended the one-month restriction in May and June.

The restriction has forced Indian airlines to reroute their flights, resulting in increased fuel consumption, longer travel times and higher operational costs.

Air India, which operates numerous flights to Europe and North America, estimated in May that the airspace ban could lead to approximately $600 million in additional expenses over the course of a year and requested compensation from the Indian government.