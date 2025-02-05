Pakistan and Iran share not only a friendly relationship but also a deep-rooted bond built on historical and brotherly ties. Both nations possess a shared religious, cultural, and civilizational heritage, which keeps them closely connected. In recent times, Iranian Ambassador Dr Reza Amiri Moghaddam’s dedicated efforts have further strengthened these ties. His relentless endeavors have improved not only political relations but also enhanced cultural and trade cooperation between the two countries.Iran has always held a special place in the hearts of the Pakistani people. Similarly, Pakistan’s leadership has consistently prioritized maintaining strong relations with Iran. The historical significance of these ties becomes even more evident when we recall the great leader of the Pakistan Movement, Raja Sahib of Mahmoodabad, who was a close associate of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He had a profound connection with Iran and a deep spiritual attachment to the holy city of Mashhad.Raja Sahib of Mahmoodabad passed away in London, but in accordance with his will, he was laid to rest near the shrine of Imam Reza (A.S.) in Mashhad, Iran. This act stands as a testament to his enduring affection for Iran and remains a beautiful symbol of the bond between the two nations.Today, Ambassador Raza Amiri Muqadam’s efforts are further nurturing this historical relationship. The brotherly ties between Pakistan and Iran hold the potential to not only foster peace and stability in the region but also pave the way for economic development and mutual prosperity.

Nawabzada Shah Ali (Diplomatic Correspondent)