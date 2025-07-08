The federal cabinet has taken a final decision to import 500,000 tons of sugar, while the Ministry of Food Security, Government of Pakistan, said that the import of sugar will be done through the government sector.

The Ministry of Food Security said that all arrangements for the import of sugar have been completed, immediate implementation is being started, this step has been taken to maintain balance in sugar prices.

The Ministry of Food Security said that the method of importing sugar represents a different and clearly better strategy than that of previous governments, in the past, often creating an artificial shortage of sugar and burdening the national exchequer and relying on subsidies.

According to the Ministry of Food Security, the current government had decided to export sugar at a time when sugar was available in abundance, now sugar is being imported to stabilize sugar prices.