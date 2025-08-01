RAWALPINDI: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has said on the 98th founding anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army of China that Pak-China friendship has stood the test of time, Pak-China relations are based on mutual trust, unwavering support and shared determination.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army, a ceremony was organized at GHQ on the 98th founding anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army of China in which Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zedong attended as the chief guest.

Chinese Defense Attaché Major General Wang Zhong, officers of the Chinese Embassy and senior officers of the three armed forces of Pakistan were also present on the occasion.

According to the ISPR, Field Marshal General Asim Munir congratulated the People’s Liberation Army and praised the role of the PLA in China’s defense, security and national development and also mentioned the importance of strategic cooperation between the two countries.

The Field Marshal said that the relations between the two countries are based on a unique, tested friendship, both countries share common positions on regional and global challenges, and Pakistan-China relations are based on mutual trust, unwavering support and shared determination.

The Field Marshal also said that despite the changing strategic situation, the friendship between the two countries remains steadfast and unwavering.

He stressed that the relations between the Pakistan Army and the PLA are truly like brothers, and the joint military partnership of the two forces will continue to play a key role in promoting regional stability.

According to the ISPR, the Chinese ambassador paid tribute to the Field Marshal for organizing the event. The Chinese ambassador appreciated the role of the armed forces in the fight against terrorism.

The Chinese ambassador also reiterated the commitment to strategic partnership and support with Pakistan.