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PAF, Navy pilots martyred in trainer aircraft crash near Mardan: ISPR

By: dailythepatriotbeta

Published: June 15, 2026

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PAF, Navy pilots martyred in trainer aircraft crash near Mardan: ISPR

Rawalpindi :A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) trainer aircraft on a routine training sortie crashed near Mardan on Monday, martyring both pilots on board, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to the military’s media wing, the pilots were identified as Flight Lieutenant Muhammad Qasim Abdullah of the PAF and Lieutenant Taha Abbasi of the Pakistan Navy.

Air Headquarters has constituted a board of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident, the statement said.

Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir, along with the services chiefs and all ranks of the Pakistan Armed Forces, expressed deep grief over the tragic loss of precious lives and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. 

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Latest News

PAF, Navy pilots martyred in trainer aircraft crash near Mardan: ISPR

Published: June 15, 2026

Link copied!
PAF, Navy pilots martyred in trainer aircraft crash near Mardan: ISPR

Rawalpindi :A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) trainer aircraft on a routine training sortie crashed near Mardan on Monday, martyring both pilots on board, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to the military’s media wing, the pilots were identified as Flight Lieutenant Muhammad Qasim Abdullah of the PAF and Lieutenant Taha Abbasi of the Pakistan Navy.

Air Headquarters has constituted a board of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident, the statement said.

Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir, along with the services chiefs and all ranks of the Pakistan Armed Forces, expressed deep grief over the tragic loss of precious lives and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. 

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