Karachi: Overseas Pakistanis sent back $3.4 billion in remittances during October 2025, with remittances growing by 7.4% and 11.9% month-on-month and year-on-year, respectively.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, a total of $13.0 billion was received during July-October FY26, which is 9.3% more than the $11.9 billion remittances received during the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The bulk of the remittances during October 2025 were received from Saudi Arabia ($820.9 million), the United Arab Emirates ($697.7 million), the United Kingdom ($487.7 million) and the United States ($290.0 million).

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to overseas Pakistanis for crossing the $3.4 billion mark after an 11.9% increase in October remittances.

The Prime Minister said that the gradual increase in remittances is a reflection of the confidence of overseas Pakistanis in the government’s policies. Overseas Pakistanis are engaged in serving the country and nation with their hard-earned money. Overseas Pakistanis are our valuable asset.