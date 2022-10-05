The competitive power pricing for industries have been reversed by the government of Pakistan. The country’s textile factories will all be closed starting on Saturday as a show of protest, according to the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association.

There have already been 1600 textile factories closures. The domestic exports will suffer greatly as a result of the closure of the textile industry. Due to the closing of the textile industries, 5 million workers would lose their jobs, and 30 million people will be impacted.

Increasing exports is crucial and the only path to the country’s economy’s recovery. Gas and electricity must be provided by the government to the textile sector at fair prices. It ought to guarantee the textile industry’s constant access to gas and electricity.