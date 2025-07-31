PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar has reacted to the court sentences handed down to party leaders, saying that a decision on whether to boycott the assemblies or launch a movement will be made soon.

In an emergency press conference alongside Asad Qaiser, Junaid Akbar Khan, and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Barrister Gohar said, “Today is a sorrowful day for democracy. Our mandate has been stolen, our leader is imprisoned, and the doors of justice have been shut on us.”

He added, “We made every effort to keep democracy and parliament functional, but the oppression, injustice, and unequal treatment continue relentlessly. Six of our MNAs, three MPAs, one senator, and the opposition leaders in both the National Assembly and Senate have been sentenced. Even Sunni Ittehad Council Chief Hamid Raza and Zartaj Gul have been targeted.”

Barrister Gohar stated that PTI leadership always advocated for protecting the system, refraining from sit-ins and remaining within parliament.

“Despite this, PTI is being consistently sidelined. We only asked the Chief Justice for justice — nothing else. Yet, petitions filed since 2023 remain undecided, while other trials are being conducted in courts as late as 2am.”

Criticising the Election Commission, he said, “This is the same Election Commission whose tenure has expired, yet our elected representatives are continuously being disqualified. If PTI is being pushed out of the system, then the question arises: who is behind it?”

He further emphasized that PTI believes in democracy and the system, not in politics of chaos or confrontation. “However, circumstances have forced us to present the matter before our leader Imran Khan — whether we should boycott parliament or initiate a movement. The final decision will be made by the party leadership very soon.”

Barrister Gohar concluded by saying, “When two sides are in conflict, all eyes turn to the judiciary. We seek justice from the courts.”