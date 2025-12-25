Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Aeen Pakistan (TTAP), Pakistan Constitutional Protection Movement, has expressed its willingness to accept the Prime Minister’s offer for negotiations, saying new charter is an absolute necessity in the negotiations.

According to a statement issued here on Thursday, TTAP leaders said that the Prime Minister’s invitation for talks was considered in the meeting, and it was agreed on the urgent need for a new charter to get the country out of the political and economic crisis.

The participants of the meeting said that they are ready for dialogue to strengthen the rule of law, respect for human rights, and constitutional and democratic values.

The meeting of the alliance was held under the chairmanship of Mahmood Khan Achakzai. The meeting was attended by Vice Chairman Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas and Asad Qaiser.

The two-day national conference of the opposition was declared a success in the meeting.

According to the meeting’s announcement, consultations were held on the strategy for a black day and strike around the world, including Pakistan, on February 8.

According to the opposition alliance declaration, readiness was expressed for transparent elections, the appointment of a unanimous new Election Commissioner, and parliamentary supremacy under the new charter.

According to the declaration, if there is an agreement on the restoration of the 1973 constitution, parliamentary and civilian supremacy, the founder PTI has accepted the responsibility of signing a new charter.

According to the announcement, the establishment of provincial and district sub-committees will be announced soon.