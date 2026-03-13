ISLAMABAD: The Information Minister has released the latest figures regarding the ongoing Operation Ghazb-ul-Haq of the Pakistan Army in Afghanistan, according to which 663 operatives of the Afghan Taliban regime have been killed and 887 injured in Afghanistan so far.

In his tweet, he said that 249 check posts of the Afghan Taliban have been destroyed and 44 have been captured, 224 tanks, armored vehicles and artillery guns of the Taliban have been destroyed, 70 air strikes have been carried out on terrorists and their hideouts.

Oil storage site of the airfield in Kandahar and adjacent logistical infrastructure destroyed

According to security sources, on the intervening night of March 12/13, the Pakistani forces successfully targeted only the Afghan Taliban and Fitna al-Khawarij terrorist hideouts, including military installations. In these attacks, the Pakistani forces effectively destroyed the oil storage site of the airfield in Kandahar and adjacent logistical infrastructure.

The oil from this oil storage site was also being used by the terrorist patron Taliban regime and terrorist organizations for their nefarious activities. It can be seen in the released video that only military installations and terrorist hideouts were destroyed by the Pakistani forces.

According to security sources, this video also dispels the propaganda that the Pakistani forces are targeting the civilian population in Afghanistan.

Ammunition dump of 313 Corps destroyed in Kabul

Meanwhile, a video of another successful airstrike by the Pakistani army in Afghanistan during Operation Ghazb-ul-Haq was released, in which the ammunition dump of 313 Corps in Kabul was effectively destroyed and no civilian population was harmed.

According to security sources, in these attacks, the Pakistani forces also effectively destroyed the ammunition dump of 313 Corps in Kabul, from which terrorist organizations including the Afghan Taliban were using weapons and ammunition.

According to security sources, it can be seen in the video released that only the ammunition dump was targeted and destroyed by the Pakistani forces.

✅Operation Ghazb lil Haq

✅Update 1600 hours 13 March

✅Summary of Fitna Al Khawarij / Afghan Taliban losses

▪️663 Killed,

▪️887+ Injured

▪️249 Posts destroyed

▪️44 Posts captured

▪️224 tanks, armoured vehicles, artillery guns destroyed

▪️70 terrorists and terrorist… pic.twitter.com/30qP2EAn2E



This video refutes the propaganda of the Afghan and Indian media that the civilian population in Afghanistan is being targeted by the Pakistani army.

According to security sources, operations under Operation Ghazb lil Haq will continue until the objectives are achieved.