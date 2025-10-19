PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has termed peace as essential for the development and prosperity of the province and said that intelligence-based operations against terrorists who are enemies of the country and nation are inevitable.

According to a statement issued by the press secretary of the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi met Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi at his residence, in which the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and recent incidents of terrorism were discussed in detail.

The meeting also discussed the ongoing operation against Fitna-ul-Khawarij in different districts of the province, the Pak-Afghan situation and paid tribute to the security forces for their effective operations against the Indian-backed Fitna-ul-Khawarij to establish lasting peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the police personnel who were martyred in the terrorist attack on the Police Training Center and NADRA office in DI Khan.

The meeting between the two leaders also discussed the rehabilitation of the damaged building of the Police Training Center and NADRA Office DI Khan.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are advocates of peace, and peace is essential for the development and prosperity of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that an intelligence-based operation against terrorists who are enemies of the country and nation is essential.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the nefarious intentions of Indian-backed terrorists will not succeed, and he appreciates the sacrifices of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the war against terrorism.