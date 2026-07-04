Leading artificial intelligence company OpenAI has reportedly proposed to the Trump administration to give the company a five percent stake in the company in order to improve relations with the US government.

According to a report by the British newspaper Financial Times, two people familiar with the matter said that OpenAI made the proposal with the aim of reducing potential tensions with the government ahead of its upcoming initial public offering (IPO).

The report said that OpenAI has also suggested that other US artificial intelligence companies (including Anthropic) also consider giving the US government similar shares in their companies.

The development comes at a time when the US government is pursuing a policy of investing in or acquiring stakes in various key companies. Last year, the government acquired about 10 percent in Intel and 15 percent in MP Materials.

According to the report, OpenAI’s proposal is being seen as an attempt to strengthen relations with the government and maintain a favorable regulatory environment, following growing public concern over the potential economic impacts of artificial intelligence, particularly concerns about job losses.