ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday decided that only vaccinated individuals would be allowed to travel by rail from October 1.

The NCOC meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar expressed concern over the growing spread of COVID-19 in the country and especially in Rawalpindi and Peshawar.

The forum issued instructions to the concerned districts to implement the safety protocols and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The forum also considered the measures to be taken in view of the arrival of Muharram.

The forum also expressed satisfaction with the vaccination process, and called for steps to be taken to administer the second dose in a timely manner.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 53 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,071,620. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 23,918.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 4,040 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 11,201 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 6,215 in Sindh, 4,556 in KP, 816 in Islamabad, 646 in Azad Kashmir, 331 in Balochistan, and 153 in GB.

Furthermore 400,400 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 364,680 in Punjab, 148,619 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 90,660 in Islamabad, 31,177 in Balochistan, 27,288 in Azad Kashmir and 8,796 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 16,501,934 coronavirus tests and 53,528 in the last 24 hours 964,404 patients have recovered in the country whereas 3,805 patients are in critical condition.