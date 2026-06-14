Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the signing of the Islamabad Agreement is a historic moment. At a time when the global attention is firmly focused on Pakistan.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the ongoing unrest in Azad Jammu and Kashmir is not only damaging the Kashmiri cause but also the reputation of Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the current situation is providing an unnecessary opportunity to the hostile elements, especially the India-Israel nexus, to exploit it for their own purposes. He appealed to all protesters to end their protests peacefully, while those who have taken the law into their own hands should surrender themselves to the local authorities and let the legal process take its course.

He stressed that all political grievances and differences should be resolved through democratic, constitutional and peaceful means and that appropriate forums exist to resolve such matters. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reminded that the Pakistan Peoples Party has already demanded the Election Commission to withdraw the election schedule issued prematurely and the party is committed to achieving a political solution.

The Chairman PPP said that efforts will be made to establish a “Truth and Reconciliation Commission” to address pending grievances, move the process forward and bring matters to a fair and sustainable conclusion. He said that the people of Kashmir should not go through repeated cycles of protests, confrontations and uncertainty.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari added that if all parties, including the federal government, agree, the Azad Kashmir government can review the notifications issued regarding the protesting parties at an appropriate time.

He made it clear that there can be no compromise on upholding the rule of law and holding those involved in illegal actions accountable, but it is also important that those who have done nothing wrong do not have to suffer the consequences of the actions of others.