On the night of November 26, 2025, an armed attack was carried out from the territory of Afghanistan on the LLC Shohin SM employees’ camp located within the control area of the 1st Border Guard Post “Istiqlol” of the “Yol” Border Detachment in the Khatlon region.

This attack was carried out using an unmanned aerial vehicle equipped with grenades and firearms. As a result of the attack, three employees of the LLC Shahin SM of Chinese citizenship were killed.

Despite the constant efforts by Tajikistan to maintain security and create an atmosphere of peace and stability in the border areas between Tajikistan and Afghanistan, the disruptive actions by criminal groups located in the territory of Afghanistan still continue.

The Tajik side, expressing deep concerns, strongly condemns these acts of terrorist groups and calls on the ruling Afghan authorities to take effective measures to ensure stability and security on the state border between two neighboring countries.