Ambassador Khorev informed future Pakistani diplomats about the key milestones of Russia-Pakistan relations and the current developments in bilateral dialogue. He noted that the two countries have achieved significant progress in political and economic cooperation.

The Ambassador also updated the students on the situation in and around Ukraine, focusing on the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis and the destructive role of Western countries in destabilizing the Eurasian region.

In conclusion, Ambassador Khorev wished the future Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs employees success in diplomacy and service to their motherland.

Together with the Director General of the Foreign Service Academy, Syed Ali Asad Gillani, the Russian Ambassador took part in a tree-planting ceremony on the grounds of the educational institution.