Tomorrow, April 20, will see the first solar eclipse of 2023, which will be referred to as a “hybrid solar eclipse” due to the Moon’s blocking of the Sun.

An magnificent display will be shown to the entire planet when the hybrid solar eclipse transforms from a total solar eclipse to an annular (ring-shaped) eclipse as the shadow of the moon approaches Earth.

Rare events called eclipses occur when the moon, sun, and earth line up in a cosmic setting to cast a shadow or block sunlight. Hybrid solar eclipses, which only occur a few times each century, are a very rare phenomenon.

Even while Pakistan would not be able to witness the event, its residents can still watch it live online.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has also confirmed that the eclipse would be visible as expected.

The eclipse will begin early on April 20 and terminate just before noon, according to Pakistan Standard Time, although it won’t be visible elsewhere in the nation, according to a brief statement from the PMD.

Following are the times for the various solar eclipse phases:

Eclipse will begin at 6:34am PST

Total eclipse will be in place at 7:37am PST

Eclipse will peak at 9:17am PST

Ends at 11:59am PST

According to the PMD, certain parts of the planet will only experience a portion of the uncommon solar eclipse while other parts will see it completely. The event will be visible from parts of Australia, Antarctica, Southern and Eastern Asia, as well as the Indian and Pacific oceans.

A US-based organisation called Astronomers Without Borders has designated April as “Global Astronomy Month” since the month will be replete with stunning vistas of the night sky, according to an article by Popular Science.

When the moon reaches Western Australia, it will totally block out the sun, resulting in around nine minutes of darkness throughout the day. The April 20 solar eclipse will produce a ring of fire, which will be visible for a brief period in the Indian Ocean.