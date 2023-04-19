Shoaib Malik, a cricket player for Pakistan, addressed the controversy surrounding team captain Babar Azam and suggested that he resign freely.

While addressing, Malik remarked, “Babar Azam is a great batter but we do injustice by putting his leadership qualities and batting ability on the same scale.”

He made them amid differing views on the 28-year-old batter’s leadership abilities. In Pakistan, Malik claimed, it is customary to anticipate results right away.

According to the former captain, four to five talented players are needed in the team for success now, as opposed to 20 to 25 years ago when one player might win the match with his or her outstanding performance.

The 41-year-old batsman claimed that he would have disassociated himself from the leadership position and focused on his batting if he had been in Babar’s position. Then he advised that Babar’s friends persuade him to step down as captain.

The pressure on Babar Azam will be reduced to just his batting, which will enable him to set more records at the international level, according to Malik.

He added that the captaincy of the national team still needed work and would take a long time to develop.

In order to give senior players, including captain Babar Azam, a break for the three-match T20 series against Afghanistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) named Shadab Khan the stand-in captain last month.

The decision sparked rumours that the board was testing players for the captaincy position and that the standout batter would lose the position in one format.

Najam Sethi, the chairman of the board’s management committee, clarified the situation regarding the captain’s position in the team by saying that Babar Azam will continue to serve in that capacity and urging people to support him.

Later, he stated that Mickey Arthur, who would take over as the national team director, and the selects committee will decide if Babar will continue to serve as captain.

Since Babar is our star player, we have decided to keep him as captain for the time being. We have nothing to do with the frequent media discussion on his captaincy, the PCB chief stated.

He reported speaking with Arthur, who urged letting Babar carry on.