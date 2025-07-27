Mushaal Mullick, wife of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, has strongly condemned the ongoing oppression in Indian-occupied Kashmir, stating that the atrocities under India’s draconian laws have become unbearable.

She said that Kashmiris are being deprived not just of their rights but of their identity and shelter, with no opportunity for justice. “India is using chains and guns to crush the Kashmiri struggle for self-determination,” she remarked.

Despite decades of sacrifices, the international community remains silent, she lamented, while India continues to seize Kashmiri businesses, land, and even rivers. She urged the United Nations to act, warning that history will not forgive silence.

“Martyrdoms, prisons, and devastation have been made the fate of Kashmiris,” she said, adding that when the last refuge is taken away, the cries of the oppressed shake the heavens.