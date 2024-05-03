Islamabad (Daily The Patriot) A group of curious Mass Communication students from NUST University stepped into the bustling headquarters of Roze News and Pakistan Group of Newspapers, eager to learn from the best in the business. As they gathered in the conference room, Deputy Editor Naveed Niazi warmly welcomed them and began sharing the inner workings of the media house.

With expertise and passion, Naveed Niazi delved into the world of journalism, revealing the intricacies of news gathering, editorial processes, and the fast-paced environment of a newsroom. The students listened intently, absorbing every detail as they gained a deeper understanding of the media industry.

As the briefing came to a close, the students left with a newfound appreciation for the dedication and hard work that goes into bringing news to the masses. Inspired by the experience, they departed with a renewed enthusiasm for their own future careers in media, ready to make their mark in the world of Mass Communication.