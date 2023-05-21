Civil-military relations in Pakistan have been the subject of debate and controversy throughout its history. A delicate balance between civilian government and military establishments has often been a source of political instability. In order to foster mature political System and meet the challenges facing nations, it is important to allow institutions to function within a defined framework rather than to involve politics in partisan institutions. Gender awareness is extremely important.

The key to a strong and stable democracy lies in ensuring that institutions operate independently, free from undue political interference. It is imperative that both the military and civilian institutions are allowed to function within their respective domains. Respecting the autonomy of these institutions shifts the focus to their effectiveness and the improvement of the nation as a whole. It is important to separate the organization from political rallies and events. Historically, Islamabad has had banners with slogans such as ‘Janny Ki Batain Chorrdain’ (Don’t Talk about Retirement) and ‘S K Pechy Wardi hy’ (uniforms behind it). I have seen such exhibits serve political gain, but only undermine the credibility and professionalism of the institution. An organization’s involvement in political rallies blurs the boundaries of its role and undermines its ability to serve the state effectively.

In order to maintain stability and credibility, it is vital to ensure that institutions function solely as institutions and not as autonomous states within the country. This means that they should operate within their defined roles and responsibilities, supporting the democratic process rather than influencing or subverting it. Institutions should remain accountable to the Constitution, the rule of law, and the elected representatives of the people.

The perpetual debates and confrontations between political parties and the establishment have hindered the progress of Pakistan’s political system. It is time to move beyond this divisive discourse and focus on strengthening democratic processes. The establishment and political parties should work towards developing a mutual understanding, based on respect for the constitutional framework, and collaborate to address national challenges collectively.

Pakistan has experienced periods of martial law and emergencies in its history, which have contributed to political instability. To break this cycle, it is essential for politicians to prioritize the development and maturity of the political system. This involves fostering a culture of democratic values, promoting effective governance, and ensuring transparency and accountability. Political leaders must work towards building robust institutions and mechanisms that can withstand political shocks and contribute to the nation’s progress.

Achieving a harmonious and stable civil-military relationship, along with a mature political system, is essential for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan. By allowing institutions to work within their defined frameworks, refraining from involving them in politics, and fostering a culture of cooperation and mutual respect, Pakistan can move towards a stronger democracy. It is imperative for political leaders to prioritize the nation’s interests over personal or partisan gains and work collectively to bring about the much-needed political stability in Pakistan.

Email: Ubaidkhan78688@gmail.com