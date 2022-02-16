ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior on Wednesday was apprised that not a single house robbery case has been reported since December 18, 2021, in the capital.

Briefing the committee which met with Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz in the chair, about the law and order situation in the capital, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas said street crimes and car lifting incidents witnessed 70 percent decrease.



He said the documentation process of Afghan was under process and over 4,000 Afghans have already been registered.



He said FIR has already been registered against four officials of Islamabad police who opened fire at three students of Matric. The accused police officials were behind the bar and departmental inquiry has also been initiated against them, he said.



The IGP highlighting sacrifices of the police department said two police officials have martyred and 11 sustained injuries during terrorist incidents during the last two months.



He said despite the shortage of manpower, the police was making all-out efforts to provide a safe and peaceful environment to the citizen.



He said over 5,000 FIRs have been registered during a month. However, he said that salary of Islamabad police was lower than Punjab and KPK police officials.



He said martyrs of police were not yet given Shuhada Package in the last three years.



The committee recommended that the salaries of Islamabad Police should be brought at par with Punjab and KPK police.



Abdul Qadir Patel said judicial reforms should be brought as the conviction rate was only 5 percent. He was of the views that street crimes were increasing due to inflation.



The committee passed the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2021.



Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari told that the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill was an important and a comprehensive bill. Thorough discussion was carried out with all the stakeholders, she said.



The committee deferred the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Bill and sought opinion of the law ministry in light of decisions of Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court.



The committee meeting was attended by MNAs Sher Akbar Khan, Nafeesa Inayatllah Khan Khattak, Syed Nosheen Iftikhar, Syed Agha Rafiullah, Abdul Qadir Patel, Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood, Asmatullah, DC Islamabad and senior officials of Interior Ministry, Islamabad police and concerned departments.