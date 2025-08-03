Peshawar :Tribal elders in North Waziristan on Saturday announced their support for the Pakistan Army in the fight against Indian-sponsored Fitna al-Khawarij.The resolve came during a jirga of tribal elders held in Miranshah, North Waziristan with the support of Pakistan Army, Geo News reported.

The tribal elders fully endorsed the Pakistan Army’s zero-tolerance policy for the establishment of peace and elimination of Fitna-al-Khawarij.

Participants paid rich tribute to the security forces and martyrs for their unparalleled sacrifices. They assured to extend full cooperation to authorities in confronting Fitna-al-Khawarij and militant elements.

Addressing a separate jirga held at CM House, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that the purpose of the jirga was to consult with the tribes on the restoration of peace.The chief minsiter said that a 20-member jirga from the merged distaricts would prepare a comprehesive strategy for restoration of peace and present it before the government and the military leadership.

The country has been reeling under increased terrorist attacks targeting especially the law enforcers and security forces since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan.The country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.