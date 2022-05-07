<!-- wp:image {"width":1062,"height":607} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.geo.tv\/assets\/uploads\/updates\/2022-05-07\/415543_8414790_updates.jpg" alt="North Korea test-fires a new weapon, in this undated file photo. \u2014 Reuters\/File" width="1062" height="607"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>SEOUL: <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">North Korea <\/a>fired an unidentified projectile into waters off its east coast Saturday, the South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The latest launch comes just three days after Pyongyang last fired a missile, as warnings grow that it may conduct a nuclear test.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"North Korea fires at least one projectile into <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">East Sea<\/a>," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the Sea of Japan.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Japan's coast guard, citing information from its Defence Ministry, said that North Korea had launched an object "likely to be a ballistic missile," and warned its vessels to be aware.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The launch is likely the nuclear-armed country's 15th weapons test so <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">far this year.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>On Wednesday, North Korea test-fired what Seoul and Tokyo said was a ballistic missile, although Pyongyang's state media \u2014 which typically report on weapons tests \u2014 did not comment on the event.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Despite biting international sanctions over its weapons programs, North Korea has dramatically ramped up testing this year while ignoring the United States' offers of talks.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The Saturday test comes just a few days before South Korea's new hawkish President Yoon Suk-yeol is inaugurated on Tuesday.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->