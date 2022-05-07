<!-- wp:image {"width":1044,"height":597} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.geo.tv\/assets\/uploads\/updates\/2022-05-07\/415536_5376430_updates.jpg" alt="Pakistan quicks Mohammad Abbas (L) and Mohammad Amir. \u2014 Reuters\/AFP\/File" width="1044" height="597"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>LONDON: <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Pakistan quicks Mohammad Abbas<\/a> and Mohammad Amir dominated the second day of an English County Championship match between Hampshire and Gloucestershire on Friday.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Abbas produced superb line and length bowling, taking six wickets for 45 runs as hosts Hampshire reduced Gloucestershire to 124 for nine on the second day of four at <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Southampton.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>However, Ajeet Singh Dale and Jared Warner then added 55 for the last wicket to reduce the deficit to 163.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Then Amir, bowling for Gloucestershire, carried on where his compatriot had left off in a superb spell of three for 11 as Hampshire slumped to 28 for four in their second innings at stumps in this First Division clash.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The south coast side, however, still had a lead of<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> 191 runs.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->