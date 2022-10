By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Senior member of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) senator Irfan Siddiqui wrote in his tweet on the social networking website Twitter, “PTI has once again brought the Pandora’s Box of resignations to the court. Five months have passed, but not one of the 123 members of the National Assembly has vacated the official residence of the Federal Lodges”. He ironically mentioned that “they are claiming the Riyasat-e-Medina (State of Medina) Masha’Allah.”