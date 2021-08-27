LAHORE: The unvaccinated people of Lahore will not be able to get petrol from September 1. The district administration has issued orders in this regard directing the filling stations to install banners alerting citizens about the new directive.

According to the new order, the staff at a filling station will sell petrol only to those customers who will produce their vaccination certificates.

While reacting to the new development citizens have rejected the restriction. However, the owners of the filling stations have decided to fully implement the order.

Due to the effective strategy of Lahore Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman, the number of people getting vaccinated every day has multiplied. During the last 24 hours (Thursday), 74,445 Lahorites received vaccine shots.

If the vaccination figures of the last four days are revisited there was a record increase in the number of people getting themselves vaccinated.

Breaking all the daily vaccination records during August, 74,445 people of over 18 years of age got vaccine injections on August 26, 63,186 people received jabs on August 25, 53,519 on August 24 and 51,236 received vaccine shots on August 23.

Chinese vaccines – Sinopharm, SinoVac and CanSino – are being administered to Lahorites at over 70 vaccination centres in the city.

The people who are planning to travel abroad are being injected with Moderna vaccine.