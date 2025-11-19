Federal Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal, while addressing the Measles and Rubella Vaccine Campaign, said that the government is facilitated with the cooperation of international organizations, and he is grateful for the cooperation of international organizations.

He said that we are among the countries with the largest population in the world, diseases endanger the lives of children, and we can save their lives with vaccines.

Children can become blind and mentally retarded due to measles and rubella, parents must vaccinate their children, a vaccine to prevent cancer has been discovered in the world.

In the next 10 years, no one in the world will die of cancer, despite the vaccine in Pakistan, people will still be dying of cancer, questions about halal and haram or Jewish conspiracy may be arising on the cancer vaccine in Pakistan.

Vaccines are administered for 55 diseases worldwide, only 13 vaccines are administered in Pakistan. More vaccines will take time. The measles-rubella vaccine is being researched at the global level. It is a safe vaccine.

The measles vaccine is available free of charge in every street and neighborhood. The people of the neighborhood should also cooperate with the vaccine teams. Saving someone from a disease is a virtue. If someone dies from a disease that can be treated, it is negligence in duty.

Despite having government resources, we are not able to treat patients in hospitals. Hospitals are becoming more crowded. It takes hours for the doctor to come. We have to encourage people to adopt ways to stay safe from diseases. People should adopt a healthy lifestyle so that they stay away from diseases.