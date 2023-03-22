ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Energy declared on Wednesday that no load shedding will occur at sehr, iftar, or taraweeh during the holy month of Ramadan, per the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The government provided instructions to the power distribution companies in this regard after PM Shehbaz authorized an uninterrupted electricity supply during Ramadan.

The ministry has urged the DISCOS to make sure that there is energy available for sehri, iftar, and taraweeh. An hour before and after sehr, as well as one hour before iftar and three hours after, there will be no load shedding, it continued.

In order to guarantee a constant flow of power, it was also said that control rooms would be set up at the operation circle level. To further address the complaints of the populace at the division and sub-division levels, special teams have been established.

Additionally, it was said that extra trolleys and transformers would be available in the event that one failed to function.

For the Ramadan ul Mubarak 1444 AH moon, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will convene today (Wednesday) in Peshawar.