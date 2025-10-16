ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) adopted a violent attitude during the protest and armed groups opened fire, however, action against any madrasa or scholars other than TLP officials is not allowed and will not be allowed.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, while talking to the media in Islamabad along with Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Yousaf and Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, said that those who say that negotiations did not take place, negotiations continued from the moment they left till the last minute, senior TLP officials themselves will tell that they sat with the government team till 2:30 pm and every time they were told to go back, nothing would be said.

He said that every time their conditions were more than one, ask them if their goal was Palestine, if you look at the list of their conditions, it includes the condition that so-and-so is a murderer and a terrorist, he should be released from jail, so was this rally for Palestine or for the release of these people.

He said that the slogan of Labaik Ya Rasool Allah belongs to all of us, no violence was committed on that day, only on those who were violent, who were carrying weapons, who fired directly, then the police cleared the road and all those forces deserve kudos who participated in this operation.

Mohsin Naqvi said that it was not easy to deal with the armed group because they had taken positions in the minarets of houses and mosques and were firing directly from there.

He said that the negotiations continued for two days, a high religious and political figure of Pakistan came in the middle but he was also deceived and the rest of the people were also deceived.

He said that in the last two or three months, something has come up in Pakistan that a big protest must happen every 15 days from somewhere or other. Behind it, somewhere or other, if not directly, then some kind of link will definitely be seen today or a year later.

The Interior Minister said that we are still saying that peaceful protests are your right, but if you bring weapons and break vehicles, it will not be allowed. The vehicles they had obtained were taken at gunpoint, the footage of which is available to us.

He said that except for the TLP officials, no action is allowed or will be taken against any madrasa or scholars. They should all celebrate Palestine on Friday like us and not protest.

Policeman shot 21 times, Federal Information Minister

Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said that violent acts were carried out in the name of protest, Pakistan fought the cause of Palestine at every international forum and Pakistan has supported Palestinian brothers and sisters in every way.

He said that the Palestinians prostrated themselves on the ceasefire agreement, demonstrations were held in favor of the Palestinians in the civilized world, not a single pot was broken during the protests in London, Italy, and the United Kingdom, what kind of protest is this in favor of Palestine in which people carrying modern weapons, daggers, and knives participated.

The Information Minister said that who gave the protesters the right to damage government and private property, the protesters martyred a police inspector, what was the fault of the martyred inspector that he was shot 21 times.

He said that arson, siege, and destruction of peace will not be allowed under any circumstances, more than 100 police personnel were tortured during the protests.

He said that Jamaat-e-Islami held rallies for Gaza and held very peaceful rallies.