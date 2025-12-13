The National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, a constitutional obligation under Article 160 of the Constitution of Pakistan, is the bedrock of fiscal federalism in the country. It serves as a vital mechanism for the vertical and horizontal distribution of financial resources between the federal government and its constituent provinces, and among the provinces themselves. The purpose of this initiative is to foster economic equity, ensure provincial autonomy, and drive balanced national development.

The NFC addresses both vertical and horizontal fiscal imbalances. Vertical imbalance arises because the federal government collects the majority of the revenue, while provinces bear the primary responsibility for providing essential public services like health and education. The NFC rectifies this by transferring a significant share of the federal divisible pool (a pool of specified taxes and duties) to the provinces. The landmark 7th NFC Award, for instance, increased the provincial share to 57.5%, providing them with greater financial space.

Horizontal imbalance, the disparity in fiscal capacity and needs among provinces, is addressed through a multi-criteria formula. The 7th NFC Award moved away from population as the sole criterion, incorporating factors like poverty/backwardness, revenue collection/generation, and area, with population still holding the majority weight. This multi-indicator approach aims to ensure fairer distribution and address the unique challenges faced by different regions, such as the militancy impact in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or the developmental needs of Balochistan.

The impact on resource distribution is profound, directly influencing social sector outcomes and overall economic development. When implemented effectively, the Award strengthens the federation by empowering provinces and bringing about a sense of ownership among the populace, especially in less developed areas. However, challenges persist, including governance inefficiencies, debates over the weightage of different criteria, and the need for greater transparency and accountability in fund utilization. The current practice of relying on the expired 7th NFC Award due to political deadlocks has highlighted the need for a new, reformed agreement that reflects contemporary challenges like climate vulnerability and urban inequality.

Educating the general public about the NFC Award is crucial for demanding better governance and efficient use of funds.

The Award is not merely a technical financial exercise but a political and social contract that underpins national harmony and stability. A fair and responsive National Finance Commission (NFC) is essential for building a prosperous and cohesive Pakistan, where public money effectively serves public needs and institutional adaptation prevails over stagnation. The ongoing discourse surrounding the next NFC underscores its critical importance in shaping the future economic landscape of

the nation.