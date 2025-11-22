After the change of the Chief Minister of Balochistan became a news item, Chief Minister of Balochistan Sarfaraz Bugti reached Dubai on a private visit.

Sources said that Sarfaraz Bugti made efforts to meet President Asif Ali Zardari in Dubai and sought an appointment with Asif Ali Zardari.

PPP sources claimed that President Asif Zardari refused to meet Sarfaraz Bugti immediately.

According to sources, Sarfaraz Bugti will stay in Dubai for a few days for the meeting.

The disgruntled MPA of PPP Balochistan also informed President Asif Ali Zardari about his reservations regarding the Chief Minister of Balochistan.