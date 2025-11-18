The newly elected Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, took the oath of office.

Speaker of the Azad Kashmir Assembly, Chaudhry Latif Akbar, administered the oath of office to the newly elected Prime Minister, Raja Faisal Rathore.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Mehdi Shah, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Faryal Talpur and members of the assembly, along with senior civil and military leaders.

Prime Minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore said that the people of Kashmir, who feel that they have become distant from their representatives, have now taken up the responsibility of reconnecting with the people. I pay tribute to the Pakistan Army and its local command, who are defending us by sacrificing their lives.

The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir said that I am grateful to Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chaudhry Riaz, who entrusted me with the responsibility of this position.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Lawal Bhutto said that Benazir Bhutto Shaheed represented the freedom movement of Kashmiris around the world. When a dictator martyred Zulfikar Bhutto, the people of Kashmir protested not only in Muzaffarabad but also in Srinagar.