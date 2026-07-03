A new coalition has been formed in the Middle East under the leadership of Saudi Arabia, which includes Qatar, Turkey, Egypt and Pakistan.

According to the American journal Foreign Policy, the war with Iran in the Middle East has severely damaged the Gulf states, affecting their exports and sense of security.

A new group has been formed outside the Gulf Cooperation Council, which includes Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the non-Gulf countries Egypt, Pakistan and Turkey.

Israeli reports are calling this coalition an expanding “Islamic NATO”, which is being formed outside the scope of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

On the other hand, the Emirates is clearly isolated in the new alignment of the Saudi bloc and the absence of the UAE in the alliance is notable.