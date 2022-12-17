WhatsApp, a widely used messaging and calling software, has added new tools for improving group communication on conversations.

With 32 persons, four times as many as before, users can now begin a video or voice conversation on their mobile devices.

Long-pressing a participant will magnify the video or audio feed and enable the administrator to silence or message that participant separately while the calls are still active.

“Whether you’re making a last-minute call or organising one ahead of time, you can effortlessly invite folks to a group call by providing a call link.”

For a more seamless calling experience, the calling app has also undergone functional improvements. When the camera is turned off, users can still see who is speaking because to its “colourful waveforms.”

Additionally, a feature called “In-call banner notifications” has been added to make it easier to see when a new caller joins a group call.