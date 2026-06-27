The feud between Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim and his ex-wife, digital media influencer Sania Ashfaq, has intensified once again. Sania Ashfaq has made more serious allegations about her marital life while sharing a new post on social media, to which Imad Wasim has also made his stand before the public and issued a stern warning to his ex-wife.

In her statement on Instagram, Sania Ashfaq said that during the marriage she faced severe mental pressure, controlling behavior and inappropriate behavior. She claimed that now Imad Wasim is not only avoiding paying the children’s expenses but is also not interested in meeting or contacting them, but despite this, he is trying to get custody of the children.

Sania Ashfaq further alleged that the world knows when Imad Wasim’s relationship with his current wife Naila Raja started. According to her, she was cheated on during her pregnancy and during this period, her ex-husband’s overly controlling behavior made her life extremely difficult.

She also claimed in her post that Imad Wasim was arrested in the UK in July 2025 on charges of domestic violence and conduct. According to her, during this time she feared that attempts were being made to separate the children from her, while she was also pressured to withdraw her position, after which social services had to intervene in the matter.

Sania Ashfaq said that recently social workers asked Imad Wasim about contact with the children, but he did not respond. According to her, he neither wants to meet the children nor talk to them, but is constantly trying to make their lives difficult so that they give up custody of the children. She said that as a mother, she will protect her children at all costs and hopes that the truth will come out one day.

On the other hand, Imad Wasim also responded to the allegations through an Instagram story, saying that he had filed for divorce based on his personal reasons and that this chapter of his life was over. He said that his current life, wife and family should be kept away from this controversy.

Imad Wasim clarified that his current wife Naila Raja has nothing to do with this matter, as she came into his life after the divorce. He asked his ex-wife to leave the past behind, accept the reality and stop raising this issue in public every day. Imad Wasim also said that this is the last time he is publicly expressing his position on this controversy.