Islamabad: Negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement between Pakistan and the United States have begun in Washington.

According to a Foreign Office spokesperson, important negotiations on the “Reciprocal Trade Agreement” between Pakistan and the United States are continuing in Washington DC on Thursday and Friday.

The meeting is discussing various aspects of promoting bilateral trade and trade cooperation. The Pakistani delegation is being led by Secretary Commerce Jawad Paul.

The delegation also includes Additional Secretary Tahir Andrabi, Secretary OPHRD Nadeem Chaudhry and Joint Secretary Tariff Policy Ashfaq Khan. Representatives of other relevant ministries are also participating in the talks through a virtual online platform.

The aim of the talks is to further promote bilateral trade between Pakistan and the United States, reduce trade barriers and advance a mutually beneficial trade framework for both countries.