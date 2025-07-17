The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has predicted heavy rainfall across the country in the next 24 hours.

According to an NDMA spokesperson, Rawalpindi and Islamabad are likely to experience intermittent heavy rain for the next 24 to 48 hours, which may lead to a possible rise in water levels in Nullah Lai and flooding in low-lying areas.

The spokesperson advised residents of areas near Nullah Lai and low-lying regions to be prepared for immediate evacuation upon hearing warning sirens. Citizens are urged to cooperate with relevant authorities. The NDMA and concerned departments are taking timely precautionary measures.

The spokesperson further stated that heavy rainfall is also expected in Lahore, Chakwal, Attock, Jhelum, Khushab, Sargodha, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Hafizabad. Due to the risk of intense rain, there is a possibility of urban flooding and overflow in rivers and streams in these cities.