ISLAMABAD: NCOC Head and Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that the NCOC will present recommendations for additional restrictions in big cities to Prime Minister Imran Khan to stem the spread of the Indian Delta variant of Covid-19.

Asad Umar was addressing a media briefing in Islamabad along with Special Assistant on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan on Sunday.

The minister said that the Centre and all the provinces are jointly sharing the platform of NCOC to combat the coronavirus in the country without discrimination.

He lauded the PTI government’s efforts for making steady progress in handling the deadly virus, which was a unique example in the world.

“We are going to spend Rs2 billion on vaccine buying as we have completed 10 million vaccine target in 16 days,” he said. He warned the Indian variant of Covid-19 which spread faster than the British variant of the coronavirus.

Asad Umar urged people to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and get vaccinated at the earliest to contain the spread of the Indian variant of COVID-19. He said the Indian variant spreads very fast. He said the government is arranging vaccines to protect the people from the coronavirus.

Asad Umar said, “The government has been successful in combatting the previous waves of coronavirus and now we will be able to protect our people from the current wave and without affecting their employment.”

Dr. Faisal Sultan said the fourth wave of the coronavirus has put pressure on the health system of Karachi, Abbottabad and Islamabad. He said now the positivity ratio has surged to 8.8 percent in the country. He said the number of cases is also increasing on a daily basis due to the fourth wave of coronavirus. SAPM Dr Faisal urged the general public to follow the precautionary measures against the corona pandemic. He said vaccination is of vital importance as it reduces the risk of coronavirus.