Karachi: National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has suggested Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to shift the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six from Karachi.

PSL officials met NCOC and briefed regarding the plan to hold matches in Karachi during the recent spike of COVID-19 in the country.

NCOC is not satisfied with the briefing of PSL officials given today, therefore NCOC told league officials to move remaining matches to UAE as the lockdowns are taking place at the COVID-19 hot spot areas across the country.

PSL officials tried to persuade to permit them on holding the matches in Karachi, however, the deadlock remained between the two parties.

The final decision of holding the remaining matches in Karachi or UAE will be taken after EID.

Remember, PSL 6 is currently scheduled to resume at National Stadium from June 1 with teams undergoing a mandatory seven-day quarantine period from May 23.